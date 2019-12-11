No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 12, 21, 32 and 46, bonus number 41.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 62,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
More From The Irish Examiner