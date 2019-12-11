News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 09:07 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 12, 21, 32 and 46, bonus number 41.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 11, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 8
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 36


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 31


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 62,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 12
    • 21
    • 32
    • 46
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 18
    • 35
    • 41
    • 24


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 19
    • 20
    • 36
    • 47
    • 34


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 12
    • 21
    • 32
    • 46
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 18
    • 35
    • 41
    • 24


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 19
    • 20
    • 36
    • 47
    • 34


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 11
    • 17
    • 21
    • 36
    • 39
    • 16


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 13
    • 14
    • 29
    • 34
    • 11

