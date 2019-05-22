No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth €2m.
However, two tickets have won just over €48,000 after matching five numbers plus the Bonus.
The winning tickets were sold in the East and the South.
The winning numbers were 18, 23, 29, 35, 40 and 46, bonus number 27.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 56,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize each receiving €48,308. The winning tickets were sold in the East and the South.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 56,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize each receiving €48,308. The winning tickets were sold in the East and the South.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.