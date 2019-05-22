NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 09:26 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth €2m.

However, two tickets have won just over €48,000 after matching five numbers plus the Bonus.

The winning tickets were sold in the East and the South.

The winning numbers were 18, 23, 29, 35, 40 and 46, bonus number 27.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 22, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 10
    • 21
    • 29
    • 39
    • 37


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 14
    • 21
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 56,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize each receiving €48,308. The winning tickets were sold in the East and the South.

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 41
    • 45
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 13
    • 33
    • 38
    • 42
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 41
    • 45
    • 31


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 11
    • 16
    • 22
    • 25
    • 29
    • 32
    • 18


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 16
    • 18
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36


