No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,147,131.
However, one ticket did win €148,259 for matching five numbers plus the bonus number.
The numbers drawn were 4, 15, 20, 21, 34 and 39, the bonus number was 19.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
