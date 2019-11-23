News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 09:14 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,147,131.

However, one ticket did win €148,259 for matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

The numbers drawn were 4, 15, 20, 21, 34 and 39, the bonus number was 19.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 26
    • 32
    • 33
    • 37
    • 39
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 11
    • 18
    • 32
    • 33
    • 36
    • 31


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,147,131

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 101,000 players won prizes including one match 5 plus bonus winner of €148,259

    • 4
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 15
    • 17
    • 29
    • 33


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 29
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36
    • 47
    • 23


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 15
    • 17
    • 29
    • 33


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 29
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36
    • 47
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

No winner of €4.6m of Lotto jackpot as Kilkenny women celebrates €500k EuroMillions winNo winner of €4.6m of Lotto jackpot as Kilkenny women celebrates €500k EuroMillions win

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Carlow service station sells winning EuroMillions Plus ticket days after sale of €200k scratch cardCarlow service station sells winning EuroMillions Plus ticket days after sale of €200k scratch card


LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon

Cork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ eventCork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ event

Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillionsSomeone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillions


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods Once November hits, I morph into some manic version of a wannabe Calor Housewife

Lisa Tonge Owner, Green Dot Design Shop.Design Life: An ethical focus inspires my work

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

The legendary GAA commentator won’t let age slow him down.Ageing with attitude: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on importance of looking forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »