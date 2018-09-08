Home»Breaking News»ireland

No Lotto jackpot winner, but one ticket wins €262k

Saturday, September 08, 2018 - 09:09 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.8m.

More than 35,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €262,429.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 24, 36, 37 and 42. The bonus number was 4.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.2m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 2, 21, 24, 29, 42 and 43. The bonus number was 4.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 20, 27, 33, 37, 41 and 46. The bonus number was 36.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 08, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 11
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 31
    • 37
    • 6


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 11
    • 18
    • 22
    • 30
    • 38
    • 35


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,836,472

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €262,429.

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 21
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 20
    • 27
    • 33
    • 37
    • 41
    • 46
    • 36


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 21
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 20
    • 27
    • 33
    • 37
    • 41
    • 46
    • 36


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 38
    • 13


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 4
    • 27
    • 28
    • 30
    • 20

Digital Desk


