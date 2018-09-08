No Lotto jackpot winner, but one ticket wins €262k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.8m.
More than 35,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize of €262,429.
The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 24, 36, 37 and 42. The bonus number was 4.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.2m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 2, 21, 24, 29, 42 and 43. The bonus number was 4.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 20, 27, 33, 37, 41 and 46. The bonus number was 36.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
