No lack of speed-checks despite GoSafe strike, gardaí say

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 08:40 AM

Gardaí insist there will be no lack of speed-checks today despite 24 hours of industrial action.

GoSafe staff began a strike at 9am this morning after a row over union recognition and working conditions but they insist the effect will be minimal.

In a statement, GoSafe said: “We have moved to ensure disruption caused by today’s strike action is minimised, with up to 80% of roadside safety cameras in operation.”

It is their third stoppage, and they will protest outside the Dáil this afternoon to ask the Government to intervene.

Siptu's Brendan Carr says the strikes will intensify if there is no resolution to the row:

"The workers have made it perfectly clear to us today that they are ready to escalate this at any stage if they believe that their employer GoSafe, or the minister or the gardaí are ignoring them - which they are at the moment.

