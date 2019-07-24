No jail time for grieving father who obstructed gardaí gathering horses

Gardaí were obstructed from gathering up horses in Cork but yesterday a 51-year-old man said his overreaction was because one of the horses was his last link with a son who had died a short time beforehand.

Danny Stokes, of Bay 6, St Anthony’s Park halting site, Hollyhill, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of obstructing Garda Shane Hannafin in his duty on May 8, 2018.

However, Donal Daly, solicitor for the defence, said there was a very particular background to the behaviour of Stokes on the day in question.

“One of the horses the guards were chasing was his son’s horse and his son had died some short time previously in tragic circumstances,” said Mr Daly.

“Mr Stokes became very emotional as the horse was his last remaining connection with his son. He apologised and the guard was very accepting of the apology in the circumstances.”

Inspector Seán McCarthy said that one of Stokes’ previous convictions had been on a count of obstructing gardaí. Judge Olann Kelleher said that because it was his second conviction for obstructing, it merited a prison sentence.

READ MORE Irish Times in €2.6m operating profit before cost of Irish Examiner Group purchase

“However, I will impose a four-month suspended sentence having regard to the circumstances of his son,” said the judge.

Garda Hannafin testified that he was one of a number of gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station who were assisting officials gathering up animals on welfare grounds. Garda Hannafin said the accused was trying to block gardaí and officials from taking the horses.

“The defendant was shouting and roaring and calling on other people present to stop us taking the horses,” he said.

The defendant then went in behind a metal gate at his own property and prevented gardaí from reaching him, said Garda Hannafin.

He added that, while all this was going on, a younger man rode away on the horse belonging to the defendant’s late son. Mr Daly told the court that the family is still minding this horse elsewhere.