No jail for woman in stiletto attack case that saw victim lose sight in left eye

A woman whose ‘high rise’ kick with a stiletto heel left her victim without sight in her left eye has walked free from court.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a three-and-a-half-year suspended jail term on Jennifer Ziemann (26) for the assault causing harm on Katie Kenneally (21) at the Queen’s nightclub in Ennis in the early hours of May 6, 2018.

Judge Keys told the court that Ms Ziemann’s kick “had the element of a defensive kick in this fracas”.

Judge Keys stated he was of the view that Ms Ziemann “did not intend to cause serious harm to Katie Kenneally on the night”.

Judge Keys also stated that “the CCTV of the incident does not establish that Ms Ziemann's conduct was reckless within the legal definition”.

CCTV footage previously shown in court showed how the two women had got into an altercation in the outdoor area of the Queen’s nightclub in Ennis and both ended up on the ground.

A bouncer employed by the night-club grabbed Ms Ziemann of Parnell Street, Ennis while others took hold of Ms Kenneally and the two were separated.

However, when Ms Kenneally made a lunge for Ms Ziemann, Ms Ziemann kicked out with her stiletto resulting in the ‘catastrophic’ injury for Ms Kenneally.

The altercation described by Judge Keys as “relatively minor” between the two only lasted a number of seconds.

The life-changing injury sustained by Ms Kenneally came just under four weeks before she lost her younger brother, Jack (15) in a tragic double drowning in a disused quarry outside Ennis.

Katie Kenneally at Ennis Court today.

Junior Cert students and Ennis rugby club u-15 team-mates, Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney (15) both lost their lives in the drowning tragedy at Gaurus, outside Ennis on May 31, 2018 days before the two were due to start their exams.

In his judgement today, Judge Keys stated at interview with Gardaí, Ms Ziemann described her kick as the two were being separated as “a high rise kick”.

Ms Ziemann told Gardaí: “I’m not one to back down.”

Judge Keys told the two today “neither of you showed any restraint and attempted to re-engage” in the row.

Ms Ziemann paid over €3,000 compensation in court today to Ms Kenneally.

Judge Keys stated that the aggravating factors in the case were Ms Ziemann confronting her victim in an aggressive manner; excessive alcohol; 13 previous convictions; inflicting a serious injury and the adverse effects of the injury on the career and lifestyle of Ms Kenneally.

On the mitigating factors in the case, Judge Keys stated that Ms Ziemann had pleaded guilty; fully co-operated with Gardaí; had shown remorse; had apologised for her actions; feels fully responsible for the injuries sustained and that the consequences of what happened were not intended.

“The number of assault cases involving alcohol is on the increase," Judge Keys said.

“If one had foresight to see what would happen in this case, I have no doubt this fracas would never have occurred in the first instance.

“If anything is to be learned for the future, kicking, punching, hitting someone with a glass, with any object, can have disastrous consequences even though they are not intended.

I have great sympathy for the victim, Ms Kenneally and I sincerely hope that you can adapt as best you can to the loss of your eye.

Addressing the two women, Judge Keys stated: “This is a very, very expensive lesson for both of you.”

In her victim impact statement previously read out in court, Ms Kenneally stated that she constantly worries about losing sight in her other eye.

She stated that her vision in her left eye “will never come back and I find that very hard to deal with”.

Ms Kenneally stated that the result of the assault changed her life forever in many more ways than one.

I struggle to look at myself in the mirror as it’s a constant reminder of what happened that night and I will never be able to forget it.

She stated that she that now suffers from anxiety and panic attacks as a result of what happened and had to leave her brother Jack’s funeral “as the crowds were too much for me”.

Ms Kenneally required surgery on her eye after the attack and she was left in severe pain.

She stated that for months after she had to wear sunglasses even indoors as the light irritated her eyes.

Ms Ziemann signed a bond to keep the peace today and Judge Keys told her "you’re free to go”.