No jail for man who told gardaí ‘I am IRA, I’ll show ye’

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 06:20 AM
By Liam Heylin

“I am IRA, I’ll show ye, I’ll fuck ye up, ye c***s.” That was the threat made by a middle-aged man to gardaí in Cork City, Sergeant Annmarie Twomey said at Cork District Court yesterday.

Sgt Twomey was outlining the background to two public order incidents involving Thomas Stone, aged 52, who now lives in Aghada, Co Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, had indicated a plea of guilty by the accused to the charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

However, Stone spoke up from the body of the court and said, “I never threatened them with the IRA. They are a bunch of liars, pulling homeless people off the street and beating them. That is what they are good for.”

Judge Olann Kelleher ordered that the defendant be taken into custody following his outburst.

Later in the day, he apologised. Judge Olann Kelleher said his conduct was highly offensive and that a lot of people in the court did their best for people who were homeless.

Stone said it was bad behaviour from him and that he said things that made him feel worse, more depressed and isolated.

READ MORE:

As for the comments attributed to him from an incident on Marlboro St on November 18 in relation to the IRA, the defendant said: “I am not a member of the IRA. I never said I was… In a blackout maybe I said it.”

Judge Kelleher said: “The police don’t have to put up with that kind of thing. You could cause a riot.”

Following submissions made by Mr Buttimer in relation to the accused’s efforts to deal with alcoholism, the judge said: “I will give you one opportunity. I am sure he is a decent man when he is not drinking.”

He imposed a three-month sentence suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.

Sgt Kelleher said gardaí approached him last month at Marlboro Street because he was shouting at members of the public.

Days later on November 23, he was in a row with a man at the junction of St Oliver Plunkett St and Grand Parade and he was trying to strike the other man despite the presence of gardaí.


KEYWORDS

Court

