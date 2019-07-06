News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No jackpot winners in Lotto draws

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 09:03 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4.9m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 17, 19, 27 and 31. The bonus number was 10.

More than 106,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including two match 5 plus bonus winners of €74,269.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €5.2m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 26, 30, 42 and 44. The bonus number was 37.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 8, 11, 13, 37, 39 and 46. The bonus number was 23.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 06, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 9
    • 20
    • 21
    • 29
    • 35
    • 5


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 27
    • 30


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,859,419

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 106,000 players won prizes including two match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €74,269

    • 7
    • 14
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 31
    • 10


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 26
    • 30
    • 42
    • 44
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 13
    • 37
    • 39
    • 46
    • 23


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 14
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 31
    • 10


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 26
    • 30
    • 42
    • 44
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 13
    • 37
    • 39
    • 46
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

