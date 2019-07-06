No jackpot winners in Lotto draws

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4.9m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 17, 19, 27 and 31. The bonus number was 10.
More than 106,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including two match 5 plus bonus winners of €74,269.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €5.2m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 26, 30, 42 and 44. The bonus number was 37.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 8, 11, 13, 37, 39 and 46. The bonus number was 23.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
