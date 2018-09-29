No information on how consultants split public, private work

The HSE was unable to supply the C&AG with information on how individual hospital consultants divide their time between public and private patients because it doesn’t monitor or collate information at individual level.

In an effort to address this information deficit, revised monitoring arrangements were agreed between the Department of Health and the HSE in April 2018 which essentially amount to consultants self-certifying that they are complying with their contractual commitments.

The information is contained in the C&AG Report on the Accounts of the Public Services 2017 which examined how the HSE controls the level of private activity in acute public hospitals from national level down to individual consultant level.

It concludes there are “significant weaknesses” in the system used, known as Hospital Inpatient Enquiry (HIPE). Information in HIPE for inpatients between 2012 and 2017 shows the majority of inpatients were admitted having first attended the emergency department or were maternity cases, and that in these cases the HSE “has no control over the pattern of public and private patients presenting for treatment”.

The removal of bed designation in 2013 — prior to this beds in public hospitals were designated as either public or private, with private accounting for around 20% — meant individual hospitals “currently have no set limit on private activity”, the report says.

However HIPE figures indicate the rate of public activity in acute public hospitals between 2012 and 2017 was, on average, around 84%.

The report points out that in 2017, the HSE engaged an external reviewer to examine consultant private activity levels in support of its defence against a legal case brought by hospital consultants.

One of the objectives of the review was to estimate the level of noncompliance with contract private practice limits.

However the reviewer found the underlying data “was not readily available” and that there were “significant gaps in the returns provided due to consultants having retired, there being no agreed activity measurement system in place, and information not being available from HIPE”.

Revised monitoring arrangements in 2018 are “characterised by assurance/compliance statements from individual consultants to the hospital, an annual report from the hospital to the hospital group and written assurance from the hospital group to the HSE’s National Director of Acute Hospitals attesting to compliance with private practice limits”.

The report also highlights a drop of around 12% in the proportion of consultants treating public patients only — because of failure to pay salary increases promised as compensation for relinquishing private practice rights.

This decrease, between 2009 and 2017, occurred against the backdrop of an increase in the overall number of consultants, from around 2,400 to 3,200, over the same period.

The report says pay cuts introduced under the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (FEMPI) Act 2009 also “disincentivised” Type A posts (public work only). The posts were supposed to create a fairer balance for public patients.

The report says most of the funding for public hospitals is provided by way of an exchequer grant and that the balance is met from the collection of private patient fees. In 2017, HSE private patient income was around €305m.