'No indication' alleged attack on Muslim teen who had hijab removed was hate crime

Gardaí investigating the alleged assault of a Muslim teenager in a Dublin suburb have said there is no indication that the attack was a hate crime.

The incident - footage of which emerged online - appears to show the young woman having her hijab forcibly removed by a gang of teenagers in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon. It drew widespread criticism, including from Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, who described it as a hate crime.

However, while gardaí confirmed that the incident was being investigated, they described what occurred as a "random assault". A Garda source said there was currently no indication that the incident was a hate crime. No arrests have yet been made.

The video clip appears to show the attack on the 14-year-old, in which she is also pelted with eggs.

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin TD condemned the incident, stating:

Violence like this stems from racist rhetoric. Words become actions.

Minister Madigan, also a local TD, said: "I very much welcome the fact that Gardai have confirmed that this awful hate crime and assault is under investigation. I wish them a speedy resolution in bringing the culprits of this crime to justice."

INAR Ireland, an organisation with nearly 100 member groups opposing racism, tweeted that the incident was a "racist incident".