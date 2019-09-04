No immediate plans to ease on-street parking in Douglas village after weekend fire

There are no immediate plans to ease the on-street parking regime in Douglas village in the wake of the weekend fire which destroyed a 1,000-space carpark and closed a shopping centre.

But certain landbanks in or around the Cork suburb have been identified as possible short-term carparks and they will be considered as temporary alternatives if it's deemed to be in the best interests of the wider area.

That was the message last night from the chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, who has convened a multi-agency taskforce to meet traders and business owners in Douglas tomorrow to hear their concerns.

Ms Doherty said city officials have been considering the long-term strategic vision for Douglas in the context of the next city development plan since the suburban village became part of the extended city in May.

But she said having viewed the scale of fire damage and its impact on the area, she felt an emergency meeting with traders was warranted.

It will take place in the Rochestown Park Hotel at 10am tomorrow, and will be attended by senior city officials from several directorates, senior gardaí, and officials from the Department of Social Protection.

Ms Doherty said it is important that traders get to meet with representatives of local and state agencies to discuss the future of the village.

"We need to hear from and get ideas from the people who live and work in Douglas about what are their issues and then start looking at a plan," she said.

But while many have called for an easing or lifting of parking restrictions in the area, Ms Doherty urged caution.

"We need to be careful that sometimes what looks like the easiest thing to do could actually be the most damaging in the long-run," she said.

Suspending all paid parking around the village could have an unintended consequence because, as we know, if people see the opportunity to park their car all day there and get the bus into the city centre, that could have a very negative impact on Douglas.

"I’m not saying it’s not the right thing to do - we just need to be sure that if we do something, it doesn't have an unintended consequence."

Among the potential alternatives carpark locations is a tarmac area behind the Mills complex.

"But it’s not a matter of just opening the gates to cars. You would have to consider all of the factors in making that happen," Ms Doherty said.

"If you are doing that, you have to ensure that it is fit for purpose and that it is safe.

"My ask would be with some support and patience, we can work through those things so that we put in the right solutions.

"Some things may be quick to deliver. Some things may not. But I see the elected members having a role in this."

Fine Gael Cllr Deirdre Forde said today's meeting presents an opportunity for people to suggest what kind of village they'd like.

"We need a village for all, not just for businesses," she said. "Everything should be on the table. We need a 'win' in Douglas now.

I would also call on the shopping centre owners to make clear their plans for its future as soon as possible.

Clamping is still being enforced in the privately operated St Patrick's Woollen Mills carpark.

CinemaWorld has offered one hour of free parking in its carpark.