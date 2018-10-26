No ‘immediate’ concerns on health sites

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Catherine Shanahan

The HSE has insisted there are no “immediate” concerns over a series of hospital and health service units built by the firm at the centre of the growing school safety scandal after an initial review of the facilities.

In a statement later mirrored by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris, a HSE spokesperson said while officials are continue to examine all Western Building Systems sites, there is at this stage no reason for alarm.

“The HSE has confirmed that there are currently no safety concerns regarding the integrity of its buildings in relation to construction works carried out by Western Buildings Systems at this time,” said the spokesperson.

“Having undertaken an initial review, it would appear that different forms of construction are involved. However, we are carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the relevant healthcare facilities to provide complete assurance.”

As reported last year by the Irish Examiner, in addition to building dozens of schools across the country, Western Building Systems has also been part of construction works at housing and hospital sites on behalf of the State.

The health sites include:

Beaumont hospital’s acute psychiatric inpatient unit and medical admissions unit;

Beaumont hospital’s cystic fibrosis unit;

St James’s Hospital’s stroke clinic;

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda’s acute psychiatric unit and oncology department;

A six-section prefabricated modular build at the Royal Hospital Donnybrook;

A laboratory and Irish Blood Transfusion Service blood bank at St Finbarr’s Hospital in Cork;

Oncology and haematology facilities at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin in Dublin;

A 40-bed day surgery unit in Kilkenny.

The situation has led to fears the problems being uncovered in schools across the country will also be found in other State services which contracted Western Building Systems.

To date, no “immediate” issues have been found.

Asked about the review of hospital facilities built by Western yesterday, Mr Varadkar said “that’s being checked out”, but confirmed “the initial indications from Beaumont and other places is that they’re not affected”.

A spokesperson for Mr Harris said: “The Minister has been liaising with the HSE on this matter over recent days. He welcomes confirmation that there are no immediate concerns identified, but believes it is right and prudent that the HSE continues to review this matter.”

A spokesperson for Western said it has been involved in building hospital units in the Republic and North since 2000 and that it is not aware of any issues with the facilities at this stage.