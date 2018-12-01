No ho-ho-homework for grateful pupils

A school has ditched ho-ho-homework for lessons in gratitude as part of its Christmas countdown.

Instead of dishing out maths and spellings from Monday, teachers at Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin in Clonakilty, Co Cork, will be asking their students to practise simple acts of gratitude at home for the next three weeks.

Leas phríomhoide, Íde Ní Mhuirí, said teachers hope the homework-free initiative, Nollaig Lúcháireach, will encourage their students to focus on the little things that make us happy, and help them learn a very valuable lesson for life.

“With the lead up to Christmas, we sometimes tend to focus on what we would like to have rather than appreciating the good things that are right in front of us,” she said.

“In a world consumed by social media, our young people are constantly experiencing pressure. Hopefully this will help our pupils discover the key to happiness.”

Students will log feelings in a special ‘dialann buíochais’ — gratitude diaries — and the school community will down tools every day for a moment of mindfulness.

First diary entry on Monday could read something like this: “No homework — feels like all my Christmases have come at once.”