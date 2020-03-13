No greater risk from being located near Covid-19 test locations

HSE officials say there is no increased level of risk to communities located in the vicinity of coronavirus testing facilities.

Pop-up testing facilities, run by the National Ambulance Service, are being rolled out in communities to allow for increased testing.

A big increase in the number of tests is expected as the National Public Health Emergency Team has changed the threshold.

Previously, people were told to contact their GP if they had returned from an at-risk area and had symptoms. Now, people are advised to contact their GP if they have symptoms regardless of whether they have travelled to an at-risk area.

A HSE spokesperson said: “Where demand requires it the HSE is setting up pop-up testing centres run by the national ambulance service for the local community in the local community.”

Images have emerged on social media of medical staff in full protective suits swabbing people through car windows at the St Mary’s health campus in Gurranabraher on the northside of Cork city.

An idle unit at the campus has been converted into a test centre. It is located away from the other buildings on the campus.

Importantly, the facility is only for patients who have been referred by health professionals for testing. No self-referrals are permitted.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the South South West Hospital Group said it is part of “a range of preparations for the rapidly evolving situation related to Covid-19”.

“Central to these preparations is the provision of Covid-19 testing facilities that respond to the needs of our patients and staff,” they said.

“Each testing facility and mode of testing has been carefully considered and risk assessed with appropriate adjustments as deemed necessary.”

The spokesperson continued: “There is a very understandable level of concern, however, we would like to reassure the public that all National Guidance and Standard Precautions for Infection Prevention and Control in relation to Covid- 19 are being stringently adhered to.

“In addition, there is no increased level of risk of exposure to the community that are in the vicinity of any such testing facility.”

The facility is referral-only but GPs in Cork say they have not yet received official contact from health authorities about it.

Cork GP Dr Nick Flynn said there will be resource and demand issues and health authorities are working on solutions.

“We know from Italy, China and South Korea that early diagnosis, contact tracing and isolation is crucial and widespread availability of testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic contacts is needed for this,” he said.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

These facilities are just one element of the enhanced measures being considered by the HSE.

It is also understood they have spoken to hotels regarding isolation beds.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “We are conscious that the public and staff have had many frustrations about healthcare delivery over many years, but I am calling on communities to really rally behind us in the HSE in a way you have never done before.”

The health service has been planning for the outbreak since January, he said.