No good wishes from judge as Cork buglar jailed for five months on his birthday

No good wishes from judge as Cork buglar jailed for five months on his birthday
By Liam Heylin
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 07:02 PM

A man was jailed for five months on his 42nd birthday today for burgling a house in Cork.

Blood matching Christy Nagle of Eason’s Hill, Cork was found at the crime scene and he pleaded guilty to burglary.

Nagle also admitted a number of other crimes.

Judge Olann Kelleher said Nagle’s most serious crime was the count of burglary.

The judge also expressed concern that Nagle had three burglary convictions among his list 52 previous convictions.

Judge Kelleher said it would have been distressing for the householder to have their house burgled and all the more so to see blood on broken glass at their home.

The judge imposed the five-month jail term.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused man was particularly keen to avoid jail because he was minding his mother who had health difficulties.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the burglary was carried out at a house on Glengarriff Road, Fairhill, Cork, on February 2.

In the course of the crime, a Playstation and TV were taken.

Nagle also admitted shoplifting at Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork, on March 18 where a small amount of chocolates were stolen. He was identified on CCTV.

In an incident dating back to October 10, 2017 he and another man were seen again on CCTV stealing a locked bicycle at Hanover Street. The bike was lifted and yanked to break the lock attaching the bike to a pole. Nagle was seen cycling away on the stolen bicycle.

The defendant also admitted being drunk and a danger on an occasion where he was found lying in a ditch surrounded by cans of alcohol.

