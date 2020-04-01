News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No foul play suspected in Dublin woman's death

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 05:23 PM

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body in Killiney, south Dublin, yesterday.

Local gardaí will now prepare a file for the coroner, as is normal in such situations.

A post mortem was conducted today after the death of the woman, aged in her 50s, was initially considered as “unexplained”.

It is understood her remains were found by a relative at her home on Balure Lane, Killiney.

A Garda statement said: “The post-mortem on the woman in her 50s was completed by the State Pathologist earlier today Wednesday 1st April. An Garda Síochána is currently preparing a file for the Coroner.”

