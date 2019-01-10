'No foot-dragging' in reform of insurance sector, Minister says

Update: Minister of State Michael D’Arcy says that funding of a Garda Insurance Fraud Unit by the insurance industry “won’t be happening.”

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he had met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss the issue and he agreed with the Commissioner who was not prepared to accept the Garda Siochana being funded from outside the Exchequer.

Mr D’Arcy was responding to comments by the CEO of Insurance Ireland, Kevin Thompson, who expressed concern at delays and the “the lack of urgency” in delivering key reforms in the sector that are aimed at reducing claims costs.

Insurance Ireland says promised reform is incomplete and inaction is costing policy-holders.

Mr D’Arcy said that the delay in completing the Personal Injuries Assessment Board Bill and legislation to set-up a Judicial Council was because of filibustering which had taken up months of Oireachtas time.

“We had hoped that the Bill would have moved through the Oireachtas in 2018, but there has been filibustering – that’s a consequence – other pieces of legislation fall behind.”

In the meantime, he is hoping to reinstate an interim Judicial Council which would lead to the “recalibration of the Book of Quantum” (which determines awards).

There is no foot-dragging. The Government is fully aware of the impact expensive insurance has on businesses and people.

He pointed out that there are 45 pieces of legislation in relation to Brexit that could have to be enacted in the next few weeks which would mean other Bills would not progress through the Oireachtas.

“That’s why I want to reinstate the Judicial Council. We have been working on this for two years.”

Earlier: 'Great concern' over lack of urgency for insurance reform

The CEO of Insurance Ireland has expressed “great concern” at the lack of urgency in the delivery of key reforms aimed at reducing claim costs.

Kevin Thompson told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the absence of a firm timeline for legislation to set-up a Judicial Council and the development of guidelines for the awarding of compensation meant that Ireland had awards 4.4 times that of the UK.

The slow passage of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board Bill was also a cause for concern, he said.

The key reforms are not being addressed.

Mr Thompson said progress is too slow and Insurance Ireland has suggested that in the absence of a Judicial Council, a contingency mechanism to allow for the judiciary to complete new compensation guidelines should be put in place to help bring down costs.

He also warned that Ireland’s level of awards were an incentive for people to make fraudulent claims and this needs to be tackled urgently.

There needs to be more deterrents in the legal system, he said.

The proposed Garda Fraud Unit is one way to tackle this, added Mr Thompson. Insurance Ireland had examined such a system in London which worked well there.

The insurance industry in Ireland is happy to support and fund such a unit which would be totally independent and separate in terms of oversight, he said.