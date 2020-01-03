News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No extra beds for Limerick hospital this year, says chief

No extra beds for Limerick hospital this year, says chief
By Jimmy Woulfe
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 05:45 AM

The chief executive of the hospital at the centre of the trolley crisis has admitted there will be no increase in beds there for at least another year.

Colette Cowan, chief executive of the University Hospital Limerick (UHL) group, also criticised politicians for using terms such as “catastrophe” in the Dáil in relation to the hospital without going there and seeing the work being done by staff.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 13,941 people on trollies in UHL in 2019. That’s almost 3,000 more than the next worst hospital, Cork University Hospital with 11,066.

Colette Cowan admitted the hospital is dealing with a shortage of beds that will not be rectified in the short term.

“We simply need an increase from 445 to 600 beds as our current bed base is the lowest in the country,” she said, adding that those new beds would need to be accompanied by the appropriate staffing numbers.

Work has commenced on a 60-bed block, but it will not be ready for another 12 months. Design money has been granted to commence the development process for a 90-bed block.

“We profoundly regret that people have to wait on trolleys,” said Ms Cowan. “It is very difficult for patients and their families and it’s not what we want.

“The answer is more beds. We have another year and another winter as we are, with regards to beds.”

However, Ms Cowan said that UHL is now the best performing hospital in the country for the shortest stay for both surgical and medical patients.

“That shows clinicians are seeing and treating patients as fast as they can and getting patients back home,” she said.

We also watch our re-admission rates to guard against patients being discharged too soon. And again in this regard, we have the lowest rate of readmissions in the country.

To try to cope with ongoing increased numbers, she said the hospital has put in place a number of initiatives such as surgical and medical assessment units.

“We got a second MRI scan unit which was in Letterkenny and this will start to function within days,” said Ms Cowan. “This will speed up people needing MRI scans and as a consequence free up to 20 beds.”

READ MORE

30,000 over-65s face dole queue for two years

More on this topic

Harris: More beds needed to deal with overcrowdingHarris: More beds needed to deal with overcrowding

2019 was worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding, nurses union reveals2019 was worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding, nurses union reveals

Letter to the Editor: Time to shed the shackles of ignorance on IVFLetter to the Editor: Time to shed the shackles of ignorance on IVF

Rotunda Hospital staff set up fundraising page to replace vital machineRotunda Hospital staff set up fundraising page to replace vital machine


TOPIC: Hospitals

More in this Section

'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane

Gardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incidentGardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incident

Agreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUPAgreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUP

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeksDrogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »