'No evidence' to back up claims around mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, says hospital group

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 06:47 PM

The South/South West Hospital Group has said it has not received any complaint from the public or an incident report from staff over the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

It comes after consultants complained in a letter that bodies were being stored on trolleys in corridors due to a lack of capacity.

The hospital group said it has "no evidence" that would substantiate those claims.

Last Friday, it confirmed that a mobile refrigerated unit will be on site within two weeks.

The SSWHG statement read: "The SSWHG and University Hospital Waterford can confirm that it has not received any complaint from any member of the public regarding the Mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

"The SSWHG and University Hospital Waterford can confirm that it is not in receipt of any incident report form from any staff member in relation to the Mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

"The SSWHG and University Hospital Waterford currently have no evidence that would substantiate the claims contained in recent correspondence.

"In relation to contact from bereaved families and Funeral directors since the initial recent media reports, University Hospital Waterford can confirm they have received a query from one family."

"The hospital are currently engaging with the family concerned.

"University Hospital Waterford is a Hospice Friendly Hospital and wish to reassure the public that all deceased patients are treated with respect and dignity."

