‘No evidence’ new government will make housing more affordable – Sinn Féin TD

By Press Association
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 05:17 PM

There is no evidence the new Government will try to make homes more affordable, a Sinn Féin TD has said.

Eoin Ó Broin has said the real litmus test for the new government will be the delivery of affordable homes for working people.

Speaking at Leinster House on Monday, Mr Ó Broin said housing was one of the biggest issues in February’s general election and that new Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien cannot “pay lip service” to the issue.

“The reality is Fine Gael and Fianna Fail were in power for over four years and failed to deliver any affordable homes to rent or to buy through any government scheme.”

He said so far he has seen no evidence that new Housing Minister or Government will provide affordable housing.

“The two key things are what the policies of the new Minister will be how much capital investment is going to go into social and affordable housing.

“There is no evidence in the programme for government that the housing policy has changed and we have yet to see or hear from the Minister, whether he intends to increase capital investment in affordable homes.

“We need to double capital investment and deliver 20,000 social and affordable homes annually.

“We have to wait and see what the Minister does but very clearly, people want change, people need homes to rent and buy at prices they can afford.

“Fianna Fáil has not published any detailed policy on affordable housing.

“The programme for government does not contain any affordable housing definitions, price points or targets.

“It is a repackaged commitment from the 2016 programme for government.”

Mr Ó Broin said Sinn Féin is the only political party to publish a costed policy on affordable housing

Sinn FeinTOPIC: Housing

