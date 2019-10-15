News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No election until May 2020, government advisers are told

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 06:05 AM

Additional reporting by Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Top government advisers have been warned to dampen down talk of a November general election. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s policy adviser John Carroll told a meeting of advisers that there will be no election until May 2020.

It is understood Mr Carroll told his colleagues that recent speculation was unhelpful while restating the Taoiseach’s position that he does not want to seek an election before May.

However, some senior government ministers are not convinced, warning that Mr Varadkar “must” call a general election in November or risk being overtaken by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Ministers yesterday were somewhat divided as to when the election should be called.

One senior minister told the Irish Examiner that the passage of the budget means the confidence-and-supply deal with Fianna Fáil is dead and the party can withdraw support at any time. Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday said ministers are “getting ahead” of themselves by talking up the prospect of a November election.

Responding to mounting speculation in the media that should a Brexit deal be done this week or next, the Taoiseach would come under pressure to dissolve the Dáil — Mr Coveney said: “I’ve read some of that speculation.

“I think it’s on the front page of a couple of newspapers today, you know, I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves to be honest with you. We don’t have a deal on Brexit yet. This has been a three-year marathon in terms of trying to protect Irish interests.”

Mr Coveney said he, Mr Varadkar, and people like European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe have been “laser-focused” — particularly since the change of prime minister in the UK — on trying to find a way of negotiating a deal and protecting Irish interests.

“I don’t think that people are planning beyond that at the moment,” said Mr Coveney.


