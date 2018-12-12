NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No election until 2020 as confidence and supply deal extended

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 02:57 PM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil have agreed a deal to keep the Government in power for another year.

A General Election in early 2020 is now on the cards after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin agreed to extend the Confidence and Supply deal.

Citing the threat and chaos Brexit poses Mr Martin said "business as usual is not acceptable" and while in normal times it would be the "right thing" to call a General Election he said the national interests must be put ahead of party interests.

"In normal times there would be no issue. An election now would be the right thing for our country," Mr Martin told the Dáil.

"These are not normal times and Ireland is immediately confronted with one of the biggest threats for many decades."

He said an election campaign followed by Government formation talks would take up a lengthy period at a critical time for this country.

Mr Martin said: "Fianna Fáil is determined that the political chaos we see in London will not be allowed to spread to Ireland.

"We simply do not believe that the national interest could in any way be served by taking up to four months during next year to schedule and hold an election campaign and then form a government.

"With business and communities already fearful about the impact of Brexit and with Ireland manifestly not ready for many of the potential outcomes, how could it possibly be in the national interest to have extended political uncertainty next year?

READ MORE: Update: 158 MPs publicly support Theresa May ahead of confidence vote

"This is why Fianna Fáil will extend a guarantee that government will be able to operate throughout 2019. This will allow the introduction of any emergency legislation and budgets, as well as the full end of year Budget and associated legislation. This will in turn allow the holding of an election early in the following year.

"Free of Brexit uncertainty there can be an election about the need for a new approach to housing, about ending systematic political failures in health and about addressing the needs of people who want a government which understands their concerns."

Mr Martin said this decision had been reached reluctantly but said it was unavoidable.


