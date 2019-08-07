‘No deal means Brexit is forever’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned British prime minister Boris Johnson that the Brexit stand-off will “go on and on and on” for years and “doesn’t end” if the UK crashes out of the EU with no deal on October 31.

Mr Varadkar said he is not “fatalistic” about a no-deal Brexit and downplayed the possibility of a border poll as a result of the crisis.

At Hillsborough Castle on the outskirts of Belfast, where the Anglo Irish Agreement was signed in 1985, Mr Varadkar said despite growing tensions he still believes that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.

However, noting the fact that Mr Johnson and his new cabinet have been playing up the possibility in recent days, the Taoiseach said that, even if the worst-case scenario happens, London will still face “years” of EU talks that could undermine Mr Johnson’s plans.

“What I am saying is that it doesn’t end on October 31,” he said. “If we have no deal, we are going to have to talk, and the first things on the agenda are going to be citizens rights, financial settlement and the solution to the Irish border — before we even start to talk about a free trade agreement.

If there is a deal, well then we can start to talk about a free trade agreement and a new economic and security partnership, so this goes on and on and on for many, many years. This doesn’t end.

Mr Varadkar later said the issue “perhaps isn’t fully appreciated” by the UK.

The Taoiseach also said: “I don’t accept that is unavoidable” when asked to comment on reports yesterday that EU officials are now expecting a no-deal Brexit.”

Asked about the remarks, the Taoiseach said “I’m certainly not fatalistic about that” and pointed specifically to the political declaration which is separate from the withdrawal agreement by saying “there is always room for talks and negotiations”.

The potential for a no-deal Brexit has grown substantially in recent days due to Mr Johnson’s election as new Conservative party leader, and therefore prime minister, and his decision to appoint a staunchly hard Brexit cabinet.

The situation has seen fresh emphasis on the backstop, with repeated criticism in the British media in recent days over the Brexit deal clause.

Asked about the targeting of the backstop, Mr Varadkar said it does not “frustrate” him that the backstop is repeatedly framed as an Irish issue, despite it being created due to British government red lines.

However, noting the fact that the backstop is a clause written due to those red lines and not an Irish clause as claimed, Mr Varadkar added he is “surprised it [that claim] isn’t being challenged a bit more”.

At a later event at a cross-community project at the Duncairn Arts Centre, the Taoiseach returned to the issue, noting a recent opinion piece in a British newspaper which labelled him “Lenny Veruca”, saying: “Not the most sophisticated analysis”.