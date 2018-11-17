No-deal Brexit ‘will trigger hard border’

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Juno McEnroe

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has for the first time admitted a hard border will be unavoidable if rebellious Brexiteers destroy the Brexit deal of British prime minister Theresa May and the EU, saying “in a no-deal scenario it would be very difficult to avoid a hard border”.

Mr Varadkar confirmed the worst-case scenario fears as he revealed the Government is planning for the high-risk fallout — and warned hard-line MPs it is take-it-or-leave-it time as the EU will not return to the talks table.

As Ms May was backed by five key cabinet members, while hard-line Brexiteers claimed they are near the 48 MPs needed to launch a no- confidence war, Mr Varadkar said the “precipice” is fast approaching.

The claim provoked a furious reaction from unionists, but the Taoiseach said if the deal — which will be voted on in the Dáil on Wednesday — is torpedoed, it will be “very difficult” to avoid a hard Irish border.

“In a no-deal scenario it would be very difficult to avoid a hard border, because Ireland would be asked to implement European law,” he said.

“Hard Brexiteers who say, somehow, with just good political will you can avoid a hard border, that doesn’t really make any sense. We’re continuing to make preparations for a no-deal Brexit. We have to do that, we have to be prudent.”

“The truth is no country can be fully prepared for a no-deal Brexit — it would be an extremely chaotic situation.”

Noting demands for a new deal, Mr Varadkar said bluntly: “I don’t see much room for renegotiation” as it is an agreement based on “the best part of two years” of talks and “if you start trying to unpick it you might find the whole thing unravels”.

Taoiseach says any attempt to renegotiate the draft Brexit agreement could see it unravel | https://t.co/SLl2hXurbV pic.twitter.com/TZuYbrWXZC — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 16, 2018

Not disagreeing when asked if it is take-it-or-leave-it time, the Taoiseach threw down the gauntlet to Brexiteers by saying the only way to renegotiate is by delaying Brexit itself.

The Ulster Unionist Party’s leader Robin Swann immediately hit out at the comments last night, warning Mr Varadkar if he continues to be “aggressive” he will “raise the hackles of even the most mild-mannered of unionists”.

However, Mr Varadkar’s claim was repeated by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who said while “it would be difficult to put forward an alternative [deal] that would prevent a hard border” if the current agreement is shot down, “we will do that if necessary” if “forced into that situation”.

The Tánaiste rejected suggestions that hard border plans could include “physical infrastructure” but added: “If it looks like we are heading towards a no- deal Brexit, of course there will have to be very direct conversations about how to avoid a hard border infrastructure. That’s not going to be an easy discussion.”

The Irish Examiner can reveal that the Dáil will hold a four-hour debate and vote next Wednesday on the Brexit deal. A senior Government source said a special deal motion will be tabled at Tuesday’s Oireachtas business committee.

The Dáil debate is not a Brexit requirement, as the deal only needs to be ratified by a special EU summit on Sunday week, Westminster next month, and the European Parliament early next year.

However, the Dáil move would not only strengthen Ireland’s hand but will also open the way for Mr Varadkar to hold a snap general election if the Brexit deal is passed by London and Brussels — a situation which opponents suspect is the real vote motive.

Noting the knife-edge situation in London, Mr Coveney then took aim at Sinn Féin, saying: “If this vote in Westminster is lost by two or three votes, and Sinn Féin are standing outside speaking to the media but not voting, I think people will rightly ask serious questions of them.”