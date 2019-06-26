No-deal Brexit will not impact on health sector pay plans, Taoiseach confirms

Pay rises and increased funds for nurses, consultants and others amounting to an estimated €300 million will still be delivered if the Irish economy is impacted by a crash-out Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that agreed salary increases and contract changes made with the medical sector would proceed, even if Britain was to leave the EU without a deal.

The government projected this week that a no-deal Brexit could see the loss of over 50,000 jobs as well as the need to borrow billions of euro extra. The chances of a no-deal have ramped up with Brexiteer Boris Johnson now looking likely to succeed Theresa May as British Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson this week toughened his commitment to take Britain out of the EU by Halloween, promising a “do-or-die” Brexit. The government here continue to say it must plan for a no-deal.

Two contrasting Budget plans are also being prepared for October, depending on the Brexit talks.

Mr Varadkar attended talks at Dublin Castle yesterday where, along with ministers, he outlined spending options for the Budget, following the publication of the summer economic statement this week.

Asked about whether the government would still satisfy agreements to increase pay for nurses and GPs among others even in the event of a disorderly Brexit, Mr Varadkar bluntly said “yes”.

Nurses were granted pay increases earlier this year, estimated to cost between €25m and €35m. A new contract has also been agreed with consultants which is believed will add €60m to the annual consultant pay bill in future. Furthermore, more funds for GPs and services were agreed by the government which will see an increased investment of some €210m over the next four years.

The package for the Budget, without a crash-out Brexit, envisages €2.8billion available for spending, tax cuts or both.

But €1.9bn has already been earmarked for matters which include pay rises and spending on infrastructure.

Mr Varadkar also played down comments emerged from the Tory leadership race in Britain about Brexit and Ireland, saying he would wait until he met the new prime minister.

He told reporters: “I look forward to meeting the new prime minister whenever the new prime minister takes up office. And very often rhetoric is used in campaigns. They campaign in poetry, they govern in prose. So I'll see what the new prime minister has to say once they take up office.

“What we do see from some of the rhetoric coming out of Westminster at the moment is confirmation of what I said for a long time: No deal can only be a British choice.

"It is always open to the United Kingdom to revoke article 50, they can do that unilaterally or to seek an extension for the purpose of a second referendum if they decide to have one. No deal will only ever be a British choice.”