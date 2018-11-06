Home»Breaking News»ireland

No-deal Brexit in danger of becoming frightening reality - Howlin

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 06:41 AM

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin says the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is in danger of becoming a frightening reality.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to brief her Cabinet today on the latest stage of the negotiations.

There are conflicting reports about whether a Brexit deal has been finalised.

Brendan Howlin is calling for clarity from the Taoiseach.

"The stakes are so high for all the people of all Ireland," said Mr Howlin.

"I hope during the Dáil debates this week the Taoiseach will give that clarity and that Simon Coveney will be very clear to all his colleagues across the Oireachtas exactly what is happening.

READ MORE: Peter Casey hits out at 'unprofessional, patronising and insulting' Ryan Tubridy

"But more importantly what is the bottom line for the Irish Government that we won't allow ourselves to be either out-manoeuvred or bullied into a position that is not in the interests of the Irish people."

Later today, Ms May will face the UK Cabinet after the Government insisted it would not accept any unilateral UK ability to end a Brexit backstop agreement on the Irish border.

After days of speculation a deal on the Irish border issue was imminent, Leo Varadkar used a telephone call with Mrs May on Monday to reject her calls for any agreement to include a mechanism to bring an end to the backstop – designed to ensure there is no hard border in Ireland if the UK and EU fail to reach a broader trade deal.

However, Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said the Taoiseach indicated he was ready to consider proposals for a review mechanism, though only if it was clear that the arrangement could not be ditched unilaterally by either side.

The backstop issue has become the major obstacle to agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, due to take place on March 29, 2019.

- Digital Desk & PA


KEYWORDS

Brexit

Related Articles

Taoiseach swats aside backstop limit claim

Remain would carry a new Brexit referendum by eight points, poll says

‘Risky’ freight to be sent to new inland sites if no Brexit deal, British MPs hear

Varadkar must stand firm over border backstop, says Sinn Féin leader

More in this Section

Cost of owning and maintaining a home rises to more than €16,000 a year

Pedestrians warned over mobile phone use near Luas lines

Gardaí investigating after teenager slashed in face in Dublin

More dads taking two-week paternity benefit


Breaking Stories

Accountability still a foreign concept in Garda Representative Association

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »