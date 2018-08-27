Home»Breaking News»ireland

No-deal Brexit could result in 40,000 Irish jobs lost, warns economist

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 07:56 AM

A UCC economist is warning that a no-deal Brexit is becoming more likely.

Dr. Declan Jordan says as there is little evidence the UK government will agree on a deal with the EU, it leaves the Irish economy in a precarious position.

He is organising the Congress of the European Regional Science Association conference in Cork City which gets underway tomorrow.

Dr. Jordan says even if there is not a recession next year, jobs could be impacted by Brexit.

"We may not go all the way into a recession from a no-deal Brexit but there are estimates from our own Central Bank that a no-deal Brexit would lead to a loss of 40,000 jobs over the next decade," said Dr Jordan.

"The economy would decline by about 3% over that period of time as well, unemployment being about 2% higher."

