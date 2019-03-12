NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No-deal Brexit closer than ever before, Tánaiste warns

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 09:35 PM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

A no-deal Brexit is now closer than before the Tánaiste has warned.

Speaking after Theresa May was defeated on a critical Brexit vote this evening, Simon Coveney said it would now be up to the UK to find solutions to what he described as a "crisis".

UK MPs will now face a number of other votes tomorrow and on Thursday, including a ballot on whether to take a no-deal off the table.

Speaking to RTÉ news Mr Coveney said: "The focus has to be on London, that is where the crisis is, that is where the problem is and that's where the solutions have to come from.

"We here in Dublin will continue to plan for a no-deal Brexit, which of course looks closer now than it did a few hours ago. But we have a huge amount of work done."

READ MORE

Tánaiste: 'We need to be patient and calm to allow process in Westminster to take its course'

More on this topic

Seven things we learned during the second ‘meaningful vote’ debate

Tánaiste: 'We need to be patient and calm to allow process in Westminster to take its course'

UUP: May defeated after ‘Meaningful Vote on meaningless changes’

Theresa May's future in doubt after massive defeat in Commons

KEYWORDS

BrexitSimon Coveney

More in this Section

German Shepherd dog to lead island parade in West Cork

Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

Final member of McShain family, who gifted Killarney House to the state, has died

Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns


Lifestyle

Spread your wings: Two challenges to raise funds for Debra Ireland

A brush with Devine inspiration

Ruth Anne Cunningham: Doing it for herself

7 quick fitness hacks for people who have no time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »