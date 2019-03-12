No-deal Brexit closer than ever before, Tánaiste warns

A no-deal Brexit is now closer than before the Tánaiste has warned.

Speaking after Theresa May was defeated on a critical Brexit vote this evening, Simon Coveney said it would now be up to the UK to find solutions to what he described as a "crisis".

UK MPs will now face a number of other votes tomorrow and on Thursday, including a ballot on whether to take a no-deal off the table.

Speaking to RTÉ news Mr Coveney said: "The focus has to be on London, that is where the crisis is, that is where the problem is and that's where the solutions have to come from.

"We here in Dublin will continue to plan for a no-deal Brexit, which of course looks closer now than it did a few hours ago. But we have a huge amount of work done."