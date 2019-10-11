News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No criminal conviction for man who said he had stun gun for his own protection 'after racist abuse'

No criminal conviction for man who said he had stun gun for his own protection 'after racist abuse'
By Tom Tuite
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 03:17 PM

A 25-year-old Indian man has been spared jail after he was caught with a stun gun at a UK visa and immigration advice centre in Dublin.

Divyesh Patel, with an address at Woodlands Road, Cabinteely, Dublin pleaded guilty to an offensive weapons charge.

Dublin District Court heard he had weapon for his own protection after suffering racist abuse and intimidation in Dublin.

Gardaí were called when kitchen porter Patel went to the offices of a UK visa and immigration advice centre at Northwood, Dublin 9 on July 9 last year.

The stun gun was found in a bag handed over by Patel to a security guard. The accused had told him the weapon was inside the bag.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Tony Collier said his client has been in Ireland for two and a half years and was allowed to work. He had been on a student visa previously.

He said his client had made a foolish mistake.

Mr Collier told the court that when Patel lived at a different address in the city, he was subject to a number of intimidating incidents by youths.

The solicitor said his client “suffered racial verbal attacks and felt in danger of attack” and he was very fearful living in Dublin because of those incidents.

However, since moving to his current address there have not been any further incidents.

Mr Collier asked the court to note Patel had not been threatening; he told the security officer about the weapon and he made admissions when interviewed by gardai.

The defence solicitor said Patel had good prospects for the future and he had handled it in a good way though his conduct was unlawful.

His client was seeking a UK visa and at some point he will have an appointment with immigration services here over his Irish visa.

A conviction could affect that, the solicitor said pleading with the court.

A probation report on Patel, described by Mr Collier as “gilt-edged” was furnished to the court which heard the defendant was found to be at a low risk of re-offending.

Judge Colin Daly noted the accused had agreed to donate €300 to a community action programme in Ballymun. He struck out the case sparing the defendant a sentence and a criminal conviction.

READ MORE

€10,000 for patient given anaesthetic before Mater Private surgery staff realised vital piece of equipment missing


More in this Section

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin

Taoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next monthTaoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next month

'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket

More than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this yearMore than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this year


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »