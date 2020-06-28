No concern about regional balance in new cabinet, Minister says

Ireland's newly-appointed Rural Affairs Minister, Heather Humphreys, has said that she doesn't think there's any concern about a lack of regional balance in the new cabinet.

Taoiseach Michael Martin hasn't appointed anyone from Connacht, the Southeast, or the Northwest to any the top jobs in his new cabinet.

Nine of the fifteen ministers come from Dublin and the neighbouring counties of Meath and Wicklow.

But speaking on Newstalk this afternoon, Minister Heather Humphreys insisted there is a good regional spread in the new cabinet:

“I’m satisfied that the border region and the west are well-represented.

“Of course there are a good number of cabinet ministers from the city, but at the end of the day that was a decision that had to be made in terms of putting the right people into the right jobs, and I think that that’s important too.”

However, one rural TD has expressed concern at how the west of Ireland can be suitably represented by a cabinet made up of a majority of urban ministers.

Galway East's Sean Canney says there needs to be an emphasis on regional fairness within the new government:

"The idea that the west of Ireland can be represented from within the pale, it is worrying.

“Coupled with the fact that the department of community and rural development have been demoted and mixed in with another department.

“I have a serious concern as to what voice we will have when the money that will be there, and obviously the limited funds that will be there, how the West and how the regions will fare,” he said.