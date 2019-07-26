'No cold bottles of liquor were used in the treatment of the boy's wounds,' Ryanair tells court

Ryanair, who this week settled a €60,000 claim on behalf of an eight-year-old boy who was scalded by hot chocolate on a flight from Portugal to Dublin, have disputed a contention that a cold bottle of wine had been used to cool down the child’s wounds.

Although this had been pleaded in court documents on behalf of James Lawlor, who sued the airline through his mother, Karen Lawlor, a solicitor for Ryanair, Mr Peter Lennon, of Lennon and McCartney Solicitors, told Judge James O’Donohoe in the Circuit Civil Court on the following day that this was not the case.

Mr Lennon told the court that media reports of the approval of a €25,000 settlement offer from Ryanair to James had stated there had been no cold packs on the plane and that a cold bottle of sparkling wine had been used on James’s wounds to cool them down.

He told Judge O’Donohoe this was not the case and that a cold bottle of wine had never been used for this purpose.

That this had allegedly happened suggested Ryanair did not carry appropriate first aid facilities on its flights for passengers and he wished to correct what he claimed amounted to the public dissemination of an incorrect impression of the airline’s health and safety practices.

Mr Lennon said Ryanair carried appropriate medications and first aid facilities on all flights and complied with all health and safety issues relating to the operation of the airline.

He said there was no issue with the reporting of the fact that Ryanair had offered the boy a €25,000 “without prejudice” settlement that had been approved by the court.

James, of Holmwood, Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18, had been returning on a flight from Faro when hot chocolate spilled over him causing him injuries to his stomach and abdomen. His father had immediately pulled his son’s T-Shirt off and the boy had been taken to the back of the plane for first aid.

Mr Lennon told Judge O’Donohoe that the suggestion on the boy’s behalf that a cold bottle of wine had been used to cool the infant’s wound was not in fact admitted by Ryanair and had not formed part of the settlement.

“No cold bottles of liquor were used by Ryanair in the treatment of the infant’s wounds,” Ryanair told the court.