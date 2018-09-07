'No cherrypicking' for Britain over Brexit, says EU Commissioner

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has reiterated there will be “no cherrypicking” for Britain over Brexit, but that he is optimistic a withdrawal agreement can be negotiated.

Speaking as he arrived at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Wexford, the Irish commissioner conceded though that it was not easy for British prime minister Theresa May amid internal pressures in the Tory party.

Mr Hogan today will give a key speech at the summer school, discussing Brexit, US president Donald Trump and other issues.

Arriving, he said the proposed backstop agreement, guaranteeing no hard border in the North, was still the EU's position.

The Agriculture Commissioner said there were other issues still not resolved, including citizens rights, movement of people and the single market. He added:

“There will be no cherrypicking.”

There would be intense negotiations in the coming weeks and there was talk of a second summit, aside from the October one planned for leaders.

He conceded it was “not easy” for British prime minister Theresa May to keep all factions content in the Tory party.

“I think it is unthinkable for the UK not to have a deal, therefore you have to optimistic. It's common sense eventually that will prevail.”

Mr Hogan also said that Ireland respected the office of the United States president, irrespective of who held that role. That would be the position regarding Donald Trump's visit to Ireland in November, he told reporters:

“Ireland has a very strong relationship with the United States of America. Irrespective of who is president, there is 40 million people in the US who call themselves Irish.

“We respect the office of president and of course the EU and the president of the United States had a very difficult discussions on trade matters over the last year.”