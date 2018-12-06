NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No charges will be brought over death at P&O ferry terminal, inquest hears

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 01:27 PM
By Louise Roseingrave

No charges will be brought in relation to the death of a shipping company employee who died in a workplace accident.

Father of four Thomas Breslin, from Loughlinstown, Dun Laoghaire died after he was struck by trailer while loading freight onto a ferry vessel. The accident occurred at the P&O Ferry Terminal at Dublin Port at 1.30pm on June 22 2017.

The incident happened while freight was being loaded onto the vessel European Endeavour. Mr Breslin was directing a trailer into position on the freight dock when he became trapped between a deck pumphouse and the rear of the trailer.

The man, aged 61 was rushed to the Mater Hospital following the accident but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at 2.09pm.

Health and safety officer Sharon Burke told an inquest into the man's death that a file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and no charges were directed. Ms Burke told the coroner that the family had sought a review of this decision but the 56 day period allowed to apply for a review had elapsed.

Ms Burke applied for a hearing date and advised that witnesses from the HSA and the Marine Casualty Investigations Board may be required for the full inquest.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for a full hearing on April 3 2019.


