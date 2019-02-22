'No chance' of party split says Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary is adamant that the party is not in danger of a split.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that members are frustrated at the lack of action by the Government in the areas of health and housing, but they are committed to supporting the confidence and supply agreement at this difficult time.

Dara Calleary

Despite the frustration party members are ambitious for the future of Fianna Fáil, he said.

“There is no chance of a split. There are good vigorous debates about policy, all feeding into good healthy debate.

“Debate is healthy.”

Mr Calleary said that Sinn Féin’s motion of no confidence in Minister for Health Simon Harris was “complete political opportunism”.

Fianna Fáil will continue to honour its commitment to negotiate a fourth Budget, but there will be no free pass, he warned.

He anticipated robust debate at this weekend’s Ard Fheis, but the party stands firm in its commitment to put the country first at this difficult time.