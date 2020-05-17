News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19

No ceremony for 46th anniversary of Dublin-Monaghan bombings due to Covid-19
The attacks were coordinated in the middle of the evening rush hour.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 04:25 PM

33 people lost their lives and almost 300 were injured in the Dublin Monaghan bombings 46 years ago today.

However, there will be no ceremony to mark the anniversary due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four loyalist bombs exploded that evening, three in Dublin City and one at a pub in Monaghan soon afterward.

The attacks were coordinated in the middle of the evening rush hour.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the Government is committed to finding the truth about the attacks.

Last year the Government was urged to launch legacy investigations into Troubles killings that took place in its jurisdiction.

Northern Ireland’s Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson made a number of proposals on the legacies of the Troubles to the Oireachtas committee on the Good Friday Agreement.

Among her recommendations was for Ireland to establish a mechanism similar to the proposed Historical Investigations Unit in Northern Ireland to carry out investigations into incidents that took place in the Republic.

READ MORE

Ireland urged to investigate Troubles deaths that happened in Republic

More on this topic

Smuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin portSmuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin port

Dublin City Council hopeful €22m white-water rafting facility can go aheadDublin City Council hopeful €22m white-water rafting facility can go ahead

Parts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports sayParts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports say

Red forest fire warning in place in IrelandRed forest fire warning in place in Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Man, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in DublinMan, 19, arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

Marginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister saysMarginalised groups increasingly vulnerable during pandemic, Minister says

Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard BradyMartin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady

No jackpot winner but one player scoops €90,000No jackpot winner but one player scoops €90,000


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy yelps for kelp, coos for cars and sets her sights on lights this weekWish List: Let's yelp for kelp, coo for cars and set our sights on lights this week

Summer days bleed into summer nights with an intoxicatingly dreamy languor. Swim shorts are swapped out for a nice polo shirt and shorts, sandals swapped for slick sneakers or slip-ons, as the sun begins to fade. But, in the wake of Covid-19, the sun might set on that dream.Menswear: Creating summer style at home

The Hungry Gap is almost over, that’s the name gardeners give to the three or four weeks between the end of the winter vegetables.Darina Allen: Time to feast as Hunger Gap ends

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »