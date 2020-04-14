No breakthrough in private doctors’ row over patient care

A representative body for hospital consultants is seeking further clarity from the HSE on proposals to allow 600 private doctors to continue caring for private patients while also treating public patients, as part of the Covid-19 response.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) is calling on the HSE to clarify the terms of a contract that would enable up to 600 ‘private only’ doctors to treat public patients.

The contract is being offered as part of Government plans to temporarily take over 19 private hospitals to boost the capacity of the healthcare service to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Doctors, working exclusively in private hospitals, expressed concern over proposals that would effectively see them closing their private practices to treat only public patients. Further negotiations took place during the week but no breakthrough has been made.

The IHCA this week described the impasse as “untenable”. The body, which represents the majority of hospital doctors in the country, said terms agreed with the HSE last week did not materialise in a contract circulated on Friday.

An IHCA spokesman said: “An understanding had been reached on 8 April 2020 between the parties which provided for both existing patients of full-time private consultants and new referrals necessitated by the COVID-19 emergency to be cared for on an agreed basis including the continued operation of consulting rooms. However, this did not materialise in the written updated draft contract circulated by the HSE on 10 April 2020.

If this proposed version was to apply, consultants would be liable for costs which would likely exceed their income thereby forcing the closure of consulting rooms needed to provide timely outpatient care.

The IHCA said the 600 doctors affected will continue to treat patients but emphasised clarity is needed for doctors and patients: “Patients and consultants need certainty as the current impasse is untenable. We remain available to engage and are urging all parties to intensify efforts in a spirit of realism and understanding. “The COVID-19 crisis and wider provision of healthcare for all patients deserves no less.”

A spokesperson for the Health Insurance Authority said: "This matter is still ongoing. The HIA have had discussions with insurers, the Department of Health and the Central Bank. We will endeavour to inform consumers of any potential implications once an outcome has been reached. "

Meanwhile, the move by the Department of Health to temporarily take over 19 private hospitals has created confusion for patients with private health insurance.

Questions remain over whether individuals with private health insurance should continue to pay their premiums or if they will be eligible for some form of rebate. Some 2.3 million people have private health insurance, with annual premiums ranging anywhere from €500 to €6,500 depending on the level of cover.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak and the temporary move towards a single-tier health system, private health insurers, including VHI, Laya Healthcare, and Irish Life Health, have committed to clarifying the situation for customers and also offering some form of financial support to those who find themselves out of work because of Covid-19.

The Irish Examiner understands that discussions are ongoing this week between health insurance companies and the Department of Health and Health Insurance Authority, the State regulator for the health insurance market.