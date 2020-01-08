No bailout for FAI before new directors are appointed

The Government will not hand over any money to bail out the embattled Football Association of Ireland (FAI) before new independent directors are appointed.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe made it clear he has been left “angered” and “disappointed” by the actions of the FAI, but said grassroots football must not pay the price.

“I see the kind of difficulties that volunteers face in keeping that great sport going in our communities,” said Mr Donohoe. “And then I see what has happened with the FAI. And it has hugely disappointed and indeed angered me. But we need to find a way of ensuring that the young boys and girls that are out playing soccer at the moment are supported.

“I have a real strong interest in seeing a future at an organisational level for soccer in Ireland, for grassroot soccer. But before that can happen, these independent directors need to be appointed. The taxpayer’s role in all of this has to be very, very carefully considered.”

Mr Donohoe said Transport, Tourism, and Sport Minister Shane Ross needs clarity regarding the future of governance.

“As Minister Ross has said, Government cannot be up in a place of providing any kind of support or considering providing any kind of support for organisations unless key questions are answered and we know where we are,” he said.

He added that Mr Ross has previously said he does not want to be in a situation where public funding is made available.

“He has also said though, that he has concerns regarding what the consequences could be about examinership and liquidation,” said Mr Donohoe.

I am absolutely aligned with Minister Ross and with the comments that the Taoiseach has made, that we cannot be in a place where the taxpayer is being asked to play a role in supporting an organisation where we still have such big questions regarding its future status.

“Minister Ross and I have not discussed what the future role of government could be in relation to this. But we will be doing some and he has indicated to me, what Minister Ross has said is before we even get to that point, we need to see independent directors in place.”