News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No bailout for FAI before new directors are appointed

No bailout for FAI before new directors are appointed
The FAI's Abbotstown headquarters
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 07:38 AM

The Government will not hand over any money to bail out the embattled Football Association of Ireland (FAI) before new independent directors are appointed.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe made it clear he has been left “angered” and “disappointed” by the actions of the FAI, but said grassroots football must not pay the price.

“I see the kind of difficulties that volunteers face in keeping that great sport going in our communities,” said Mr Donohoe. “And then I see what has happened with the FAI. And it has hugely disappointed and indeed angered me. But we need to find a way of ensuring that the young boys and girls that are out playing soccer at the moment are supported.

“I have a real strong interest in seeing a future at an organisational level for soccer in Ireland, for grassroot soccer. But before that can happen, these independent directors need to be appointed. The taxpayer’s role in all of this has to be very, very carefully considered.”

Mr Donohoe said Transport, Tourism, and Sport Minister Shane Ross needs clarity regarding the future of governance.

“As Minister Ross has said, Government cannot be up in a place of providing any kind of support or considering providing any kind of support for organisations unless key questions are answered and we know where we are,” he said.

He added that Mr Ross has previously said he does not want to be in a situation where public funding is made available.

“He has also said though, that he has concerns regarding what the consequences could be about examinership and liquidation,” said Mr Donohoe.

I am absolutely aligned with Minister Ross and with the comments that the Taoiseach has made, that we cannot be in a place where the taxpayer is being asked to play a role in supporting an organisation where we still have such big questions regarding its future status.

“Minister Ross and I have not discussed what the future role of government could be in relation to this. But we will be doing some and he has indicated to me, what Minister Ross has said is before we even get to that point, we need to see independent directors in place.”

READ MORE

Crisis-hit FAI owes Gardaí €360,000 for policing major matches

More on this topic

FAI set to reveal first three independent directorsFAI set to reveal first three independent directors

Crisis-hit FAI owes Gardaí €360,000 for policing major matchesCrisis-hit FAI owes Gardaí €360,000 for policing major matches

FAI increasingly confident their future will be secured in the coming weeksFAI increasingly confident their future will be secured in the coming weeks

Minister: We can’t write FAI blank chequeMinister: We can’t write FAI blank cheque


TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

€15.5m Tayto Park rollercoaster suffers setback after local residents object to revised plans€15.5m Tayto Park rollercoaster suffers setback after local residents object to revised plans

Bog restoration programme receives €2m in funding Bog restoration programme receives €2m in funding

Fears for Ireland's first charity air ambulance as appeal raises fraction of funds needed for its operationFears for Ireland's first charity air ambulance as appeal raises fraction of funds needed for its operation

Research finds patients have shorter stays at less busy hospitals after emergency surgeryResearch finds patients have shorter stays at less busy hospitals after emergency surgery


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »