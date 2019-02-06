No bail for teen suspected of driving stolen car

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to two teenagers accused of travelling around Cork City in a stolen car throughout the early hours of Tuesday.

Both defendants are aged 17 and their bail applications were dealt with at in camera hearings of Cork District Court today.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded in custody the teenager accused of driving the car until the juvenile court of Cork District Court on Friday. The co-accused, who is charged with allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car, was released on bail to the same court.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the teenager accused of driving the car did not steal it. The 17-year-old said he paid for it with an iPhone and €50.

Detective Garda Liam Lingane disputed this and said they had spoken to the owner of the car who denied selling it to the accused.

Det Garda Lingane said: “It is my belief is that he is out of control and he will commit further offences if given bail.”

Detective Garda Liam Lingane testified during the application by the co-accused charged with travelling as a passenger in the same car that a large number of stolen cars were being recovered in the Gurranabraher Garda District.

Det Garda Lingane objected to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the allegations in the case.

The detective said the seriousness of the allegations prompted the objection to bail. He alleged that the stolen car was being driven all over the north side of Cork City throughout the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Diane Hallahan said the only evidence was of the accused going into a garage shop and returning to a car and she said he had no previous convictions and was only 17. He was granted bail on condition that he would live with his mother, keep a curfew to be home every night between 9pm and 6am, sign daily at Gurranabraher and not travel anywhere in a car.