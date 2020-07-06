News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No bail for man facing drugs charges after heroin discovered in Cork hostel

Cork District Court.
By Liam Heylin
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 05:41 PM

Over €4,000 worth of heroin and a stash of cash totalling €1,125 were discovered in a bedroom at St. Vincent’s hostel in Cork, it was alleged today.

Garda Shane Coakley objected to bail being granted to Timothy Creamer who faced the drugs charges related to his room in St Vincent’s on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, on Sunday.

Creamer, 45, applied for bail on the charges today at Cork District Court. Frank Buttimer solicitor said that at the present rate of progress of cases the accused man would find himself remanded in custody for four to six months pending trial of the case if refused bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail on the charges of possessing Diamorphine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at the hostel.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had been living at St. Vincent’s up to Sunday, July 5, but that this address was no longer available for him.

Garda Paul Delaney obtained a warrant to search the bedroom occupied by Creamer and a search was carried out on Sunday.

It was alleged that the cash consisted of various cash notes bound together in a bundle and that the Diamorphine was also found in the room.

Garda Coakley said that by his own admission, Creamer was smoking €40 to €50 worth of heroin every day.

Mr Buttimer said that while Creamer acknowledged a heroin problem he was presently on a methadone treatment programme.

Regarding the alleged seizure of drugs and cash, Mr Buttimer said these were found in a jacket hanging in the room and that when the matter came to evidence there would be an issue about who owned the jacket and who else had access to the room.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Creamer in custody until July 13, to appear by video link from prison on that date.

