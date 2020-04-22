News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No bail for man alleged to have struck another repeatedly in face with broken bottle

No bail for man alleged to have struck another repeatedly in face with broken bottle
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 07:40 PM

Gardaí objected to bail in an assault case where it was alleged that a 48–year-old man stood over another man and struck his face repeatedly with a broken bottle in Cork city centre.

Garda Shane Coakley testified at Cork District Court today that he formally arrested and charged Paul McCarthy, of no fixed address, in Cork city with two offences arising out of an allegedly violent assault. The defendant made no reply to either charge when cautioned.

Garda Coakley testified that gardaí arrived on the scene at St Patrick St on November 28, 2019, and found a man lying on the ground bleeding heavily from the face.

“While at the scene I approached Mr McCarthy outside the SuperDry shop. Mr McCarthy was lying down on the quilt and there was blood on the quilt and he had a cut on his right hand.

“Gardaí downloaded CCTV which showed Mr McCarthy going over to a bollard and smashing a glass bottle on it. He then hit the injured part in the face with the broken bottle.

“He then stands over him and hits a number of times more in the face when he was standing over him. It is alleged that he struck him at least 10 times with a broken bottle. In the CCTV the smashed green glass bottle can be seen coming from his hand.

“The injured party had to get 25 stitches to his face. Mr McCarthy is clearly identifiable from CCTV.

“I don’t believe he is capable of turning up in court of his own accord due to lack of stability in his life at the moment,” Garda Shane Coakley said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, submitted that it was a suitable case for bail rather than a remand in custody and said that the same two charges had been brought and struck out against Mr McCarthy in February because of a delay in advancing the prosecution case, in particular the absence of a medical report on the complainant.

Mr Buttimer accepted that it was open to the prosecution to “come again” in the case and bring the same charges, as they did today. However, he submitted it was a suitable case for bail. “Following an alleged untoward event on November 28 2019, he was available and did not run or flee from the scene,” Mr Buttimer said.

He also said that McCarthy had a complaint of his own to make to the gardaí against the alleged injured party.

Garda Coakley said in that regard: "I have made three different appointments with Mr McCarthy to make a statement and he has not done so.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week to appear by video link at Cork Prison.

READ MORE

Gardaí stop driver with 'homemade insurance disk' during Limerick search

More on this topic

No jail for woman in stiletto attack case that saw victim lose sight in left eyeNo jail for woman in stiletto attack case that saw victim lose sight in left eye

Court dismisses Garda's application for injunction allowing her to remain as a memberCourt dismisses Garda's application for injunction allowing her to remain as a member

Macroom wind farm saga continues as court agrees application can be sent back to ABPMacroom wind farm saga continues as court agrees application can be sent back to ABP

Court rules Monaghan hotel manager must pay own costs after High Court dismissal challengeCourt rules Monaghan hotel manager must pay own costs after High Court dismissal challenge


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictionsGardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictions

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month


Lifestyle

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Take time to appreciate the joy of nature despite the constraints of the coronavirus restrictions.Life on the inside: 10 birds to spot from your window

An early 19th-century Irish walnut side table from a private collection in Connecticut is one of a number of Irish pieces at an online sale running at Sotheby's until today.Antiques: Irish table among highlights of New York sale

The books are a varied range of historical fiction and immigrant stories.Why you should read the nominees for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »