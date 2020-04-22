No bail for man alleged to have struck another repeatedly in face with broken bottle

Gardaí objected to bail in an assault case where it was alleged that a 48–year-old man stood over another man and struck his face repeatedly with a broken bottle in Cork city centre.

Garda Shane Coakley testified at Cork District Court today that he formally arrested and charged Paul McCarthy, of no fixed address, in Cork city with two offences arising out of an allegedly violent assault. The defendant made no reply to either charge when cautioned.

Garda Coakley testified that gardaí arrived on the scene at St Patrick St on November 28, 2019, and found a man lying on the ground bleeding heavily from the face.

“While at the scene I approached Mr McCarthy outside the SuperDry shop. Mr McCarthy was lying down on the quilt and there was blood on the quilt and he had a cut on his right hand.

“Gardaí downloaded CCTV which showed Mr McCarthy going over to a bollard and smashing a glass bottle on it. He then hit the injured part in the face with the broken bottle.

“He then stands over him and hits a number of times more in the face when he was standing over him. It is alleged that he struck him at least 10 times with a broken bottle. In the CCTV the smashed green glass bottle can be seen coming from his hand.

“The injured party had to get 25 stitches to his face. Mr McCarthy is clearly identifiable from CCTV.

“I don’t believe he is capable of turning up in court of his own accord due to lack of stability in his life at the moment,” Garda Shane Coakley said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, submitted that it was a suitable case for bail rather than a remand in custody and said that the same two charges had been brought and struck out against Mr McCarthy in February because of a delay in advancing the prosecution case, in particular the absence of a medical report on the complainant.

Mr Buttimer accepted that it was open to the prosecution to “come again” in the case and bring the same charges, as they did today. However, he submitted it was a suitable case for bail. “Following an alleged untoward event on November 28 2019, he was available and did not run or flee from the scene,” Mr Buttimer said.

He also said that McCarthy had a complaint of his own to make to the gardaí against the alleged injured party.

Garda Coakley said in that regard: "I have made three different appointments with Mr McCarthy to make a statement and he has not done so.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week to appear by video link at Cork Prison.