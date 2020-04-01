No bail for man accused of attacking ex-partner with metal pipe

A 31-year-old Dublin man accused of attacking his former partner with a metal pipe has been refused bail after a court heard he sent her a barrage of threats that he would shoot her and pipe bomb her home.

Alan Brennan from Clonard Road in Crumlin appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with assault causing harm to his former partner, with whom he has a child, at Crumlin Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on April 8 next.

Prosecuting Garda Jason O’Carroll cited witness intimidation fears when he applied for a remand in custody.

Opposing bail, he said the accused had gone to the shopping centre as part of their mutually agreed arrangement to collect his son.

He alleged the accused had a metal pipe and swung it at her head but she blocked it with her forearm which was broken by the impact.

A member of the public intervened and it was alleged Mr Brennan left on his bicycle.

Garda O’Carroll alleged that the accused had also sent the woman a video message via WhatsApp of the pipe and which said: “two minutes and I will smash your skull in”.

He alleged there was a barrage of threatening messages that day.

Garda O’Carroll said the accused also sent her a message that he would shoot her and her current partner.

It was alleged he also sent her a message that he would put a pipe bomb into her home and to make sure their child was not in the sitting room.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor pleaded for bail saying his client would undertake to stay away from the woman and not have any contact with her.

Mr Brennan agreed that he would comply and he agreed he had no reason to be near her home.

Other arrangements between them could be done by a third party, the defence suggested.

Garda O’Carroll asked him if he accepted the message about shooting her would put her in fear.

“I don’t know,” Mr Brennan replied.

“If you got a message that you would be shot, you don’t know?” the judge asked to which Mr Brennan said, “It got out of hand”.

The judge said it was not just a barrage of messages; it was over a period of hours with different threats.

Mr Brennan said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He said “probably” when asked if someone would be in fear if they were told a pipe bomb would be put in their home.

His solicitor said that his client would abide by a list of strict bail conditions.

However, Judge Dempsey denied him bail.

Legal aid was granted.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions need to be obtained and it was possible that further serious charges would be brought, said Garda O’Carroll.