No bail for accused in ticket scam case

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 03:30 AM

Gardaí objected to bail being granted yesterday to an East Cork man accused of conning people to buy non-existent concert tickets through the Donedeal website.

Derek O’Mahony of 52 Meadowlands, Midleton, Co Cork, was arrested by gardaí in Ballycotton at the weekend and charged with three counts contrary to the Criminal Justice (theft and fraud offences) Act.

O’Mahony, 25, applied for bail at Cork District Court yesterday but gardaí opposed his application.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was alleged the defendant engaged in three counts of fraud by advertising the sale of concert tickets on Donedeal when the tickets never existed.

The total value of the alleged scam amounted to €600. 

Gardaí were concerned that the accused was addicted to substances and would commit further offences if out on bail.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the accused would give an undertaking not to carry out bank account transactions if released on bail.

Asked if he would keep whatever bail conditions might be imposed on him, the man replied: “I can give you my word, 100%, I will turn up if given a chance.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody until October 11 to Midleton District Court.

Mr Cuddigan said the accused would be pleading guilty to the charges against him.


