‘No assurances’ over contact tracing in hospital at centre of investigation

Health Minister Simon Harris said he has not received assurances over the level of contact tracing carried out at the Dublin hospital which is at the centre of an investigation.

Mater Hospital is said to have reported hundreds of cases of coronavirus almost two months late.

All the cases, some of which date back to mid-March, were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Thursday. (PA Graphics)

It resulted in the announced daily tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases being significantly higher than those of recent days.

Minister Harris said he has “yet to receive” assurances that contact tracing has been carried out for the confirmed Covid-19 cases, thought to be about 250.

Mr Harris said there is an investigation under way, adding it is for HSE boss Paul Reid to provide assurances to his department about the work that is being carried out to resolve the issue.

Mr Harris added: “It’s very clear in relation to regulations about the obligations that people have in terms of the reporting.

“I’ve spoken to the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid today.

“Paul and the HSE are investigating this situation in relation to the delay in passing on to the central reporting system.

“I want to await the receipt of that information before commenting further.

“The HSE has today written out to all hospitals reminding them of their statutory obligations.”

In a statement, the hospital said it had reported all cases of Covid-19 positive results to the relevant authorities on a daily basis.

At all times the Mater Hospital provided the information that the HSE required and met all legal requirements to report infectious diseases

“All of this information is correct and up to date. We are working with the HSE to understand why the provided data may not have been accurately captured.

“The Mater Hospital has also carried out comprehensive contact tracing on every single member of staff who tested positive for Covid-19, through our occupational health department, in line with best practice.

“In excess of 300 staff at the Mater have tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 1,500 have self-isolated following contact tracing to protect patients, fellow staff and the public, despite the enormous impact this has had on our operations.”