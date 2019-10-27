News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No appetite for Stormont reform, Arlene Foster claims

No appetite for Stormont reform, Arlene Foster claims
By Press Association
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Arlene Foster has claimed there is no public appetite for fundamental reform of Stormont powersharing structures that would see changes to the parallel consent model.

The Assembly mechanism that requires the support of a majority of unionists and a majority of nationalists before changes can be agreed has recently become a source of dispute in the Brexit impasse.

The DUP has insisted Stormont consent for post-Brexit arrangements must be on the basis of parallel consent, not the straight majority envisaged in the latest Withdrawal Deal.

Ms Foster had previously voiced a desire to get rid of the petition of concern mechanism, if other parties agreed to the change.

At her party conference in Belfast, she told PA Media that it was now not the time for such a move. But she denied her stance was related to Brexit.

Ms Foster instead argued that removing the mechanism could only come as part of a wider restructuring of the architecture of powersharing.

They want to see us actually back in the Assembly, delivering for them in terms of hospitals, education, roads, schools, all of the things that they want to see us deliver on

She insisted the public would rather just see the Assembly restored as soon as possible, after almost three years in cold storage, rather than “navel gazing” and embarking on a lengthy re-negotiation of the devolved system of governance.

Asked if she still wanted to scrap the petition of concern, Ms Foster said: “I think what we’re doing now is in the context of where we are at this present moment in time – we have no Assembly at the moment, we need to have that Assembly back up and running, we need to have a pathway to get that Assembly back up and running again.

“If you try to change a whole remit of the architecture of powersharing, then where are you going to stop in relation to all of this?

“If you’re going to pick and choose the bits that you’re going to actually change in relation to powersharing, that’s not going to work, you’re going to have to have a complete renegotiation of what happened 21 years ago (Good Friday Agreement).

“Frankly, I don’t think that’s what people want.

READ MORE

Tories dismiss Lib Dem-SNP December UK election proposals as anti-Brexit ‘stunt’

“They want to see us actually back in the Assembly, delivering for them in terms of hospitals, education, roads, schools, all of the things that they want to see us deliver on.

“So instead of actually navel gazing on things like that, they have a very basic understanding that to move forward a) there has to be powersharing, and, b) it has to be something unionism and nationalism can subscribe to.”

The DUP leader questioned political rivals who claimed the “original intention” of the petition of concern had become skewed.

“If you look back at the Belfast Agreement, the petition of concern is there, it is not prescribed as to how it should be used.

“I mean, some people like to say, ‘oh, let’s get back to the original intention of the petition of concern’. But if you look at the Belfast agreement, there’s actually no original intention.

“It was just there to protect minorities; it was there so that people would move forward in a way that you would have the majority of unionists and the majority of nationals.

“Others want to use it for a very more specific issues.”

More on this topic

Stormont MLAs have been paid €17m since Assembly collapse in 2017Stormont MLAs have been paid €17m since Assembly collapse in 2017

Bid launched to recall Stormont Assembly for second dayBid launched to recall Stormont Assembly for second day

DUP leader backs Nuala O’Loan’s call for return of NI AssemblyDUP leader backs Nuala O’Loan’s call for return of NI Assembly

DUP blames Sinn Féin as the North nears 1,000 days without devolutionDUP blames Sinn Féin as the North nears 1,000 days without devolution


Arlene FosterDUPNorthern IrelandpoliticsTOPIC: Stormont crisis

More in this Section

'Halloween could tip a child into a meltdown' - Society explains challenges for children with autism'Halloween could tip a child into a meltdown' - Society explains challenges for children with autism

Woman, 34, charged with attempted murder in BelfastWoman, 34, charged with attempted murder in Belfast

Union calls on Minister to 'take responsibility' and resolve GoSafe disputeUnion calls on Minister to 'take responsibility' and resolve GoSafe dispute

Four motorists arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving since FridayFour motorists arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving since Friday


Lifestyle

Mary Morrogh, consultant general and breast surgeon, Mater Private Hospital Cork, and Cork University Hospital (CUH).Working Life: Consultant general and breast surgeon Mary Morrogh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »