'No amount compensates Jack for what he has lost' - Boy reaches interim €2.5m settlement in brain damage case

Denise McGahern and Seamus Donaghey with their solicitor (left) Jolene McElhinney outside court today. Pic: Collins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 01:01 PM

Letterkenny University Hospital has apologised for the failings that caused injuries to a baby who was brain damaged at birth.

The apology was read out in the High Court as Jack McGahern Donaghey, now aged four years and who has cerebral palsy, settled his legal action with an interim settlement of €2.5m.

In the apology the hospital general manager, Sean Murphy said he wished to express sincere apologies for the failings that caused the injuries to Jack and the “consequential trauma suffered by him and you his parents and his family“.

It added: “The hospital understands that neither this apology nor the financial compensation granted by the court can negate the continuing heartache that the McGahern Donaghey family must feel every day and appreciate that this continues to be a very difficult time for you.”

Jack’s parents Denise and Seamus were in court as the apology was read out and the interim settlement reached after mediation was approved.

Outside court, Jack’s mother Denise McGahern said they were so relieved this day had arrived.

“With this interim settlement Jack will get the best support and care and help that he needs. This has been a very stressful time for our family,” she said.

She added: “Although the interim settlement had been achieved today, it has been a very tough battle over the last three years between us and the HSE causing us anxiety and worry.

Whilst the apology from the HSE is welcome, we are saddened and weary of the legal process and struggle to understand why It took this legal road to bring about an explanation and produce an apology.

She said they would like lessons to be learned from what happened to Jack and they never wanted “this tragedy to be visited on any other family”.

Jack, she said, is a wonderful little boy “who is the light of our lives” and the interim settlement will allow them to move on positively from “what has been an horrendous ordeal.”

She concluded: ”No amount of compensation would ever compensate Jack for what he has lost but we, his family will continue to strive to make sure Jack reaches the best of his potential.”

Jack McGahern Donaghey, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon, Co. Donegal, had sued the HSE over the circumstances of his birth at Letterkenny University Hospital on August 5, 2015.

It was claimed there was a failure to recognise the maternal heart rate was being recorded instead of the fetal heart rate and a failure to recognise the loss of the fetal heart rate during the active second stage of labour.

It was further claimed there was a failure to adequately or accurately assess, diagnose or follow up on the baby’s heart rate during labour.

The court heard liability was conceded in the case last month.

Gabriel Gavigan SC for Jack asked that the case be adjourned for 10 years when the court will be asked to assess at that stage, the boy’s future care needs.

Counsel said Jack needs a lot of care and while he cannot speak fully he can say Daddy and his brother’s name.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said the bulk of the settlement will go toward Jack’s care. The judge said it was a very good settlement and he wished Jack and his family well for the future.

