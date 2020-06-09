No agreement on reducing greenhouse gases in coalition talks

- Additional reporting by Paul Hosford

Crunch coalition talks around reducing greenhouse gases have still failed to reach agreement, potentially pushing back a deadline this week for parties to finalise a deal.

Next Thursday's Dail sitting has also been cancelled after representatives for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other parties moved to secure time to get the deal across the line with their parties.

While Green, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail negotiators continued to try and close the gap in the talks yesterday, a key stumbling block remains over agreeing how to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The Greens want an annual 7% reduction. But Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are fearful of any severe impact on rural Ireland, including for farmers and a possible cull of the national herd. Talks include whether emissions from cattle could be counted separately.

Fine Gael sources have also told the Irish Examiner of concerns about proposals that 7% of all farming land will have be turned into forestry, to further reach the emissions target.

But negotiating sources confirmed no agreement was reached overall, despite the Greens insisting the 7% target is a "red line". The issue remains on the table and a deadline of this week for talks to conclude will likely now be pushed back.

Sources within both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say that they are "frustrated" that the emissions debate is still not resolved, but are confident it will be agreed.

Yesterday's meeting was described as "somewhat productive", but no deal has been agreed upon. A party source said:

"Everyone is committed to helping the environment, but the issue is how do we reach the target. The Greens don't have a monopoly on the environment."

Nonetheless, the Dail's business committee have agreed to cancel Thursday week's Dail sitting, which included two sessions involving Mr Varadkar.

TDs from the three parties will instead use the day to try and sell an agreement, if one is reached, with party members.

Sinn Fein criticised the decision to cancel the Thursday sitting while Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl's position is that it is a prerogative of the Dail to vote on a new Taoiseach.

Meanwhile, the business committee discussed whether voting for a new government can take place in Leinster House and in the Dail as opposed to in the national convention centre.

Coalition talks sticking points

Carbon emissions: Green Party 'red line' demands to reduce greenhouse gases, have triggered fears among rural Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that the national herd will be cut to remove methane-producing cattle. Fine Gael wants this omitted from the emissions target. The 7% is a big ask and even climate-proofing homes and reducing traffic will only go a little way to any reduction. Without this, there will be no coalition. Eamon Ryan also has said he will walk from government if it is reneged on.

Deficit: Much of the triumvirate coalition's negotiations centre on the Covid-19 recovery. A seismic stimulus, job reaction, infrastructure and welfare supports will be needed in years ahead. But how and when are borrowed funds repaid? Economists expect our deficit to reach a colossal €30bn this year. The nub of the row is that Fine Gael, citing the markets, wants to start paying back the deficit sooner rather than later. The Greens fear austerity and want repayments parked until later in the coalition's term.

Transport: The Greens want a two-to-one ratio spend on public transport versus roads and 20% of the budget for cycling and walking infrastructure. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael regard road projects as sacrosanct. And there is confusion over the estimated €1bn annual road maintenance bill. There is broad agreement to review big projects under the national development plan. But will some get the chop? The two big parties say contracts were signed. But the Greens aren't budging.

Pension reforms: Fianna Fáil's election pledge to keep the State pension age at 66 has caused uproar. Leo Varadkar says Fine Gael is willing to move it back from 67 to 66 under a transition payment. But the Greens and Fianna Fáil want full status at 66, arguing that ancillary benefits are lost otherwise. Some progress has been made and an independent review may be used to fudge the row.

Occupied Territories Bill/overseas development aid spend: The last Dáil and Seanad approved the Occupied Territories Bill, tabled by senator Frances Black. Both Fianna Fáil and the Greens support the legislation to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements. Fine Gael argues that this must be approved at EU level. The Greens and Fianna Fáil compare it to the ban on goods from apartheid-era South Africa. There is also disagreement over potential cuts to the Irish Aid budget for developing countries.