NI’s Covid-19 death toll a third higher than previously reported

Northern Ireland’s coronavirus death toll is around a third higher than previously reported, official statisticians confirmed.

A total of 157 fatalities involving Covid-19 have been recorded on death certificates up to April 10, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said.

That represents an increase of 39.

More than two thirds, 109, happened in hospital.

Another 41 occurred in care homes and hospices, around a quarter.

Those involved 23 separate establishments.

The remaining seven happened at people’s own homes.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland had previously reported 118 deaths involving the infection up to April 10 because of differences in how the statistics are gathered.

It relies on a patient having previously tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE Police issue fresh information appeal on first anniversary of Lyra McKee murder

Nisra counts the findings of death certificates filled out by medical professionals and registered.

Concerns have been expressed about the situation in care homes.

Stormont health minister Robin Swann has said he wants to reassure people that relatives are receiving the support and care they need there.

Trade union Unison said its members who worked in care homes were reporting inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: “Recording these deaths is important, but preventing them is absolutely vital.

“We need answers as to how health authorities are going to protect vulnerable people in care homes, residential homes and in the community.

“Our members have a right to know what plan there is to increase testing, contact tracing and ensure the right methods are used to self-isolate those known or suspected cases.”

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024