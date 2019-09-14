News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nineteen Dublin families moved after fire at apartment complex

Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 02:49 PM

Up to 19 families may have to be re-housed after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Dublin's North Inner City last night.

Emergency Services from Phibsborough were called to the scene on Queen Street, after an electrical junction box caught fire.

Electricity and water have been cut off in some of the apartments and could take weeks to fix.

Independent Councillor Christy Burke explained what happened:

"A large complex suffered a fire in the electrical box that feeds into every flat with electricity and water.

"What happened there was there was a fire - residents thought it was an explosion.

"As a result of that, 19 families will not be allowed to return to their homes for four to six weeks," he added.

