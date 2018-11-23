Nine in 10 women murdered in Ireland killed by man known to them, report finds

Almost nine in 10 women murdered in Ireland are killed by a man known to them.

That is what has been revealed in Women's Aid's Femicide Watch 2018 report, released today.

More than half were murdered by their current or former boyfriend, partner or husband and 61% of women were killed in their own homes.

Director of Women's Aid Margaret Martin is calling for a domestic killings review to be brought in here.

"Since 1996 there's been 225 women who've been killed - which is an average 10 per year - and 16 children were killed alongside their mothers in that time," said Ms Martin.

"So the main thing that we're looking for is - in the UK and a number of other jurisdictions - once there is a killing like this they have a domestic homicide review and they look at everything that has happened, all the things that have led up to it."

- Digital Desk